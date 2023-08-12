He may not have had competitors to go up against but KBV Sampson still won a strong nod of approval from the judge when he paraded around the Simbrah ring on Saturday.
The bull, entered by Martin Rowlands and Stephen Lean of KBV Simmentals in the 20 months and under 42 months class, was the only nomination for the breed, but Darren Childs said he was a worthy winner of the championship.
"He has all the carcase traits you want, a lot of commercial relevance," he said.
He was sired by GOW Poll Prince with KBV Marta, and Mr Rowlands said he'd brought in the older genetics for stability and colour.
"I think it's paid off for us," he said.
Sampson weighed 922kg, had an average daily gain of 1.28kg, P8 and rib fat scores of 18 and 10mm respectively, and an eye muscle area of 144 square centimetres.
Both he and a full embryo sibling will be on sale at the Meldon Park sale at Rolleston later this year.
Breed: Simbrah
Judge: Darren Childs
No. of exhibits: 1
Champion bull: KBV Sampson, KBV Simmental Stud
Grand champion exhibit: KBV Sampson
