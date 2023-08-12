Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: KBV Sampson is Simbrah's grand champion bull

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 12 2023 - 6:00pm
Grand champion Simbrah bull, KBV Sampson with Shannon Lawlor, International Animal Health, judge Darren Childs, Andrew Ball, Elders, and stud principal Martin Rowlands. Picture: Sally Gall
He may not have had competitors to go up against but KBV Sampson still won a strong nod of approval from the judge when he paraded around the Simbrah ring on Saturday.

