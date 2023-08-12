A Simmental Fleckvieh stud breeder from Kingaroy pretty much scooped the pool in the Fleckvieh stud cattle competition at the Royal Brisbane Show.
Trevor Andersen and his partner, Barb Evans, of Trinity Vale Simmental Fleckvieh Stud were awarded the top two prizes of Grand Champion Cow or Heifer and Grand Champion Bull for Trinity Vale Razzamatazz and Trinity Vale Standing Ovation respectively.
Mr Andersen said he was pretty excited by all the wins after showing at the Ekka since 1968 "as a little tacker doing pony club events" at the age of six.
But, back then instead of showing cattle, Mr Anderson was showing Arabian horses in everything from halter classes to dressage, jumping events and carriage driving.
In 2008, he bought a farm and started breeding Fleckviehs and Simmentals.
Mr Andersen said he had been showing the Fleckviehs since Beef Australia in 2015.
"Unlike most people and most breeders won't like me saying that, but we breed ours the same as we breed horses. We AI a lot so we try and match the bull to the cow to try and improve what we think the cow lacks by using a bull - sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't but that's breeding," he said.
Trinity Vale Standing Ovation is a bull over 16 months and under 20 months. He weighs 826kg and his P8 and rib fat are 8 mm and 6 mm respectively. His eye muscle area was 136 sq cm.
Fleckvieh Results:
Judge: PJ Budler, Trans Ova Genetics, Texas, USA
No of exhibits: 24
Grand Champion Bull: Trinity Vale Standing Ovation, Trevor Andersen and Barb Evans, Trinity Vale Simmental Fleckvieh Stud, KIngaroy, Qld
Senior Champion Bull: Delevin Stand By, Robert Maxwell, Gowrie, NSW
Reserve Senior Champion Bull: Trinity Vale Radar Love, Trevor Andersen and Barb Evans, Trinity Vale Simmental Fleckvieh Stud,KIngaroy, Qld
Grand Champion Cow or Heifer: Trinity Vale Razzamatazz, Trevor Andersen and Barb Evans, Trinity Vale Simmental Fleckvieh Stud,KIngaroy, Qld
Senior Champion Cow or Heifer: Trinity Vale Razzamatazz, Trevor Andersen and Barb Evans, Trinity Vale Simmental Fleckvieh Stud,KIngaroy, Qld
Reserve Senior Champion Cow or Heifer: Trinity Vale Sprite, Trinity Vale Simmental Fleckvieh Stud,Trevor Andersen and Barb Evans, KIngaroy, Qld
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
