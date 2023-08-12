A Devon bull has crossed the border from Coonabarabran in New South Wales to claim grand champion, landing another victorious year at the Ekka for Vix Stock Breeding.
The winning bull, Vix Rhyolite R47, was no stranger to the ring - he took out junior champion bull at the Ekkka and grand champion at Sydney Royal in 2022.
Competition judge Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo, commended the 31-month-old bull on his good carcase shape, meatiness, and length of body.
He was born in December 2020 and weighed in at 976 kilograms, with P8 and rib fat measurements of 17 and 14 millimetres respectively, and an eye muscle of 128 square centimetres.
The champion bull was the son of sire Gowan Ross Morton and out of dam Vix Audrey E23.
After taking out the senior bull champion, he came up against the junior bull champion, 12-month-old Wilsons Peak Excellent, shown by Yelir Devon Stud.
"When it comes down to it I'm going to go with the bull that probably has the potential to add a lot more carcase, performance, and weight in his calves and have a real big influence on his progeny," said Ms Powe.
"He's tremendously long throughout and you've just got to really look at how much power and performance is in this bull. He's got so much hind quarter in him, a lot of carcase shape to him."
The grand champion female was taken out by Wilsons Peak Evie T7, who was shown by Yelir Devon Stud.
After taking out the junior female champion, she came up against the senior female champion, 24-month-old AAHS142 Gowan Ross Linda S142, shown by Alison Heap.
Ms Powe commended the winning 15-month-old's overall style, being strong over the top, and a moderate maturity pattern.
"She's deep bodied, she's thick throughout, she's well set-up, and overall I just really admire the skin and hair shape of this female."
Ms Powe thought the finer points made the difference, including the heifer's foot design throughout the front foot which she thought might give her a little more longevity and structural soundness.
Overall, nine Devon cattle, down from 20 entries in 2022, were nominated for the show.
Breed: Devon
Judge: Hannah Powe
No. of exhibits: 9
Junior champion bull: Wilsons Peak Excellent, Yelir Devon Stud
Reserve junior champion bull: Vix Tomago T160, Vix Stock Breeding
Junior champion female: Wilsons Peak Evie T7, Yelir Devon Stud
Reserve junior champion female: Wilsons Peak Evie T21, Yelir Devon Stud
Senior champion bull: Vix Rhyolite R47, Vix Stock Breeding
Senior champion female: AAHS142 Gowan Ross Linda S142, Alison Heap
Reserve senior champion female: Yelir Queen Cindy S7, Yelir Devon Stud
Grand champion bull: Vix Rhyolite R47, Vix Stock Breeding
Grand champion female: Wilsons Peak Evie T7, Yelir Devon Stud
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
