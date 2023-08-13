Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: McUtchen family takes out grand champion bull

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
August 13 2023 - 11:00am
Anthony Ball, Elders, Rory McUtchen, Cassidy Dryden, International Animal Health Products, and judge Hannah Powe. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
A South Devon Bull has taken out grand champion exhibit by the McUtchen family of Jandowae, Queensland, who are celebrating big strides after also taking out grand champion led steer earlier in the day.

