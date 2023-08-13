A South Devon Bull has taken out grand champion exhibit by the McUtchen family of Jandowae, Queensland, who are celebrating big strides after also taking out grand champion led steer earlier in the day.
The bull, Jambili Turinui, was the only entry into the 16 months and under 20 months bull class, but took out champion bull overall before coming face-to-face with the family's champion heifer - and his dam.
But in the end it was the bull that caught judge Hannah Powe's eyes.
The 18-month-old bull weighed 702kg, with P8 and rib fat measurements of 13 and 8 millimetres respectively, and an eye muscle of 120 square centimetres.
The champion bull was the son of sire Kildare Quince and out of dam Jambili Qp.
"He's got that moderate maturity pattern and so much carcase to him and performance, you've just got to admire his overall top line - he's got so much thickness over that top line which carries down to that hind quarter," said Ms Powe.
"He's got a lot of muscle shape to him, size appeal, and great testicular development."
The McUtchen family have a 1000 acres (405 hectare) block 20km north of Jandowae, and a second block in Upper Horton, NSW.
Mr McUtchen said the family runs a South Devon stud with around 20 breeders and Belgian Blue stud "with only a handful of" breeders, along with their commercial operation.
Mr McUtchen said he first stumbled on the breed at the saleyards when he was in the market for a bull as the one he had from another breed was breaking down and cows were running empty.
He said the first South Devon bull he bought at the saleyards that day ended up mating until he was 12-years-old. He puts the South Devon bulls over Euro cross cows and vice versa.
He said he likes the breed for their temperament as they were easy to handle for his children who led them out into the ring. He said the family usually show their cattle at around a dozen shows per year.
He said the breed also had a good carcase ability and the bulls were long-lived and functional.
Overall, nine South Devon cattle, down from 12 entries in 2022, were nominated to show in the Ekka.
Breed: South Devon
Judge: Hannah Powe
No. of exhibits: 7
Champion bull: Jambili Turinui, McUtchen family, Jandowae
Reserve champion bull: Kildare Special K, Kildare Grazing Co.
Champion female: Jambili QP, McUtchen family, Jandowae
Reserve champion female: Kildare Dianna 125, Kildare Grazing Co.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
