Experience and youth paid dividends in this year's Murray Grey division of the Stud Beef Cattle competition at this year's Royal Brisbane Show.
Fourteen-year-old Amelia Taylor-Rose proved youth was no barrier to her scoring the top prize of Grand Champion Cow for Baroona Park Seraphina while 30 years experience showing cattle paid off for Lyn Richards, who lead the Grand Champion Bull to a win for exhibitor Kym Carlton of Boggabri.
Amelia Taylor-Rose, owner of Amelia Park Murray Grey Stud, also won reserve senior champion for Baroona Park Milly-Rose and senior champion cow or heifer.
Amelia said she was really excited, a bit surprised and overall happy.
She said a fair bit of work had gone into the winning cow.
"All through the year since the calves were born, we've been working with them to get them lead well and it's paid off I think," she said.
Baroona Park Seraphina is 28-months-old and has two-month old bull calf at foot, her first calf. The cow is bred by Amelia's grandparents, David and Sally Taylor, of Baroona Park Murray Grey Stud at Wellcamp.
Amelia's mum, Kathryn Taylor said Amelia picked out the two cows to show from her dad, David's herd.
"And for her to get senior champion and grand champion and reserve senior champion with those cows is a real thrill for her first Ekka," Mrs Taylor said.
The Loretto College Year 7 student said she would like to have her own farm one day of Murray Greys and become a doctor.
Lyn Richards, who led Carlinga Talisman to a win, said it was a pretty great day in the ring.
"It's what we hoped for, every show we come to we hope to do as well as we've done today," she said.
"These cattle have probably been worked on now for 12 months, but I have been showing cattle for 30 years so to win what we've won today is a really great achievement for us and our clients."
Ms Richards said there was a lot of homework to be done before showing cattle.
"You do a lot of things at home to make sure your animals are right so they're used to noise and being around other people. You also practise standing and leading, but it all breaks down to feeding, genetics and coat work," she said.
Carlinga Talisman is exhibited by Kym Carlton. He is a bull under 14 months and over eight months. He weighs 536kg, and has had an average daily weight gain of 1.38. His P8 and rib fat are 8 mm and 6 mm respectively. His eye muscle area was 101 sq cm.
Murray Grey Results:
Judge: Kurt Wise Southend Murray Greys, WA
No of exhibits: 23
Grand Champion Bull: Carlinga Talisman, Kym Carlton, Iona, Boggabri, NSW
Senior Champion Bull: Shell-Dee Mr Mascot, Marilyn Hansen, Kingaroy, Qld
Reserve Senior Champion Bull: Red Gum Royalle, Veronica and Jim O'Shea, Patrick Estate, Qld
Grand Champion Cow or Heifer: Baroona Park Seraphina, Amelia Taylor-Rose, Amelia Park Murray Grey Stud, Wellcamp
Senior Champion Cow or Heifer: Baroona Park Seraphina, Amelia Taylor-Rose, Amelia Park Murray Grey Stud, Wellcamp
Reserve Senior Champion Cow or Heifer: Baroona Park Milly Rose, Amelia Taylor-Rose, Amelia Park Murray Grey Stud, Wellcamp
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.