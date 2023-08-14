Nigel and Rosemary Brumpton of Mount Ascot Merinos, Mitchell, are celebrating after taking home the major wool prize at the Royal Queensland Show.
Their exhibit was named champion Merino stud ram's fleece and champion Queensland grown stud Merino fleece, propelling it to the coveted title of grand champion Merino fleece.
With a total of 91.5 out of 100, it weighed 10.2kg and had a yield of 72 per cent.
It scored perfect marks for top and noil (30/30) and top marks for uniformity of length (9/10) and soundness (9/10).
Their children Felicity, Charlie and Lachie Brumpton of Jolly Jumbuck Poll Merino stud, Mitchell, were also successful, winning champion ewe fleece with a 10.5kg exhibit.
Mr Brumpton said it was great to support the Royal Queensland Show, the industry, and have a win.
"We're quite ecstatic to get the grand champion ram's fleece and the grand champion ewe's fleece and overall champion and reserve. It's a pretty big feat I think, so we're pretty excited about it," he said.
"We've always shown wool at the exhibition and been quite successful there. We've won the grand champion fleece a few times over the last decade or two."
Mr Brumpton said he thought the handle of the wool and the softness of the fibres was outstanding and they had great crimp.
The family's exhibits were about 11 months old, with their 2023 shearing taking five weeks, finishing in early August.
The Brumptons run a mixed farming operation near Mitchell and Cunnamulla across 125,000 acres, comprising 18,000 Merino sheep, 800 trade backgrounding cattle, 15,000 goats and 4000 acres of broadacre cropping.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
