Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka 2023: Mt Ascot clips the wool competition

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
August 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nigel and Rosemary Brumpton of Mount Ascot Merinos, Mitchell, won the top prize in wool. Picture: Brandon Long
Nigel and Rosemary Brumpton of Mount Ascot Merinos, Mitchell, won the top prize in wool. Picture: Brandon Long

Nigel and Rosemary Brumpton of Mount Ascot Merinos, Mitchell, are celebrating after taking home the major wool prize at the Royal Queensland Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.