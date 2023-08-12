Noted stud and commercial sheep producer Bellevue Grazing Company has swept the field at the prime lambs carcass competition and inaugural paddock to plate at the Royal Queensland Show (Ekka).
Judged by Pat McMahon on Saturday, David and Robbie Curtis and daughter Sophie Madge of Bellevue, Millmerran, won pen of three heavy trade lambs, champion grass fed pen of three lambs, champion single lamb and overall champion pen of three lambs.
They also placed first in the paddock to plate.
Mr Curtis was extremely happy with the way their lambs placed in the competition.
It's a great follow up from 2022, when they claimed champion overall pen of three lambs and champion grass fed pen of three lambs, as well as first, second and third place in the pen of three light trade lambs class.
Shelley Family Trust also had a cracking run, winning pen of three restaurant trade lambs and overall reserve champion pen of three lambs.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
