Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka 2023: Southern Cross and Emross studs claim Shorthorn champion accolades in 2023

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 12 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand champion Shorthorn bull, Southern Cross Smoking Joe, exhibited by Lonnie Stone, Southern Cross Shorthorns, Purlewaugh, NSW, AH representative Chris Booby, Elders Studstock's Mark Scholes, and judge Spencer Morgan, The Grove, Condamine.
Grand champion Shorthorn bull, Southern Cross Smoking Joe, exhibited by Lonnie Stone, Southern Cross Shorthorns, Purlewaugh, NSW, AH representative Chris Booby, Elders Studstock's Mark Scholes, and judge Spencer Morgan, The Grove, Condamine.

A Shorthorn bull which sold for $28,000 to buyers in central Queensland has claimed the grand champion bull title for the breed at Friday's Ekka stud cattle competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.