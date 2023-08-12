A Shorthorn bull which sold for $28,000 to buyers in central Queensland has claimed the grand champion bull title for the breed at Friday's Ekka stud cattle competition.
Southern Cross Smoking Joe, exhibited by New South Wales Shorthorn breeder Lonnie Stone, Southern Cross Shorthorns, Purlewaugh, was sold to Mac and Gayle Shann, Cantuar Park, Clermont, back in June at the National Shorthorn Show and Sale in Dubbo.
Judged by Spencer Morgan, The Grove, Condamine, commended the 16-month-old sire-prospects' length of body.
Overall, 18 Shorthorn cattle, down from 25 entries in 2022, were nominated for the show.
Grand champion Shorthorn female Trojon Patchwork and calf Terror, exhibited and led by Trent and Kimberley Johnstone (not pictured), Trojon Shorthorns, and Les Lee, Leegra Fitting Service, Murgon, Elders Studstock's Eliza Connors, and judge Peter Falls.
While, grand champion Shorthorn female was awarded to Emross Sarahs Aussies Babe and her calf.
She was exhibited by Belinda Emery, Daylong, Myall Creek, NSW and helped led by her grandchildren Jackson, Ellie, and Angus Emery.
Judge: Spencer Morgan, The Grove, Condamine
No. of exhibits: 18 head nominated
Junior champion bull: Moombi Galaxy T27, exhibited by LMR Shorthorns, Elderfield, Allora.
Reserve junior champion bull: Emross Twenty 4 Seven T33, exhibited by Belinda Emery, Daylong, Myall Creek, NSW.
Junior champion female: Trojon Eliza, exhibited by Trent and Kimberley Johnstone, Trojon Shorthorns.
Reserve junior champion female: Alfred Creek Tabitha, exhibited by Ben and Tammy Wieland, Boonah.
Senior champion bull: Southern Cross Smoking Joe, exhibited by Lonnie and Nick Stone, Southern Cross Shorthorns, Purlewaugh, NSW.
Reserve senior champion bull: Amavale Shakespeare, exhibited by Amavale Cattle Company, Cushinie.
Senior champion female: Emross Sarahs Aussies Babe, exhibited by Belinda Emery, Daylong, Myall Creek, NSW.
Reserve senior champion female: The Bank Rockin R5, exhibited by White Livestock Services.
Grand champion bull: Southern Cross Smoking Joe, exhibited by Lonnie Stone, Southern Cross Shorthorns, Purlewaugh, NSW.
Grand champion female: Emross Sarahs Aussies Babe, exhibited by Belinda Emery, Daylong, Myall Creek, NSW.
