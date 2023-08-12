Overall, 20 cattle were entered into this year's Ekka Red Angus stud cattle competition.
The grand champion Red Angus bull title went to Mellowood 26P Red Sniper, led by Steve Hayward, Allora, exhibited by Gavin Knee.
Grand champion Red Angus female was won by GK Red 624 Dina S2 (AI) and her calf, exhibited and led by Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, Dalby, and Blake Dawson.
Check out the results.
Judge: Donna Robson, Flemington Limousins, Adelong NSW
No. of exhibits: 20 head nominated
Junior champion bull: K5X Significant S117, exhibited by Graham and Sandra Jordan.
Reserve junior champion bull: GK Red Talk's Cheap, exhibited by Lachlan Moore.
Junior champion female: Goonoo Red Tallulah, exhibited by Grahman and Sandra Jordan.
Reserve junior champion female: Palmview Tmn Tones, exhibited by Tony Martin.
Senior champion bull: Mellowood 26P Red Sniper, exhibited by Gavin Knee.
Reserve senior champion bull: Star Red Sylvester, exhibited by Graham and Sandra Jordan.
Senior champion female: GK Red 624 Dina S2 (AI), exhibited by Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, GK LIvestock
Reserve senior champion female: Boonyouin Mittagong S26, exhibited by Tony Martin.
Grand champion bull: Mellowood 26P Red Sniper, exhibited by Gavin Knee.
Grand champion female: GK Red 624 Dina S2 (AI), exhibited by Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
