Ekka 2023: Red Angus stud cattle competition results

By Ben Harden
Updated August 12 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
Grand champion Red Angus bull, Mellowood 26P Red Sniper, led by Steve Hayward, Allora, exhibited by Gavin Knee (second from left), with AH rep Alan Dryden, judge Donna Robson, Flemington Limousins,and Elders Studstocks' Mark Scholes.
Overall, 20 cattle were entered into this year's Ekka Red Angus stud cattle competition.

