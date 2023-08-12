Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Updated

Ekka 2023: Red Angus stud cattle competition results

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 13 2023 - 11:26am, first published August 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand champion Red Angus bull, K5X Significant S117, led by Steve Hayward, Allora, exhibitor Grahman Jordan (pictured second from the left), with AH rep Alan Dryden, ribbon presenter Hannah Powe, judge Donna Robson, Flemington Limousins,and Elders Studstocks' Mark Scholes.
Grand champion Red Angus bull, K5X Significant S117, led by Steve Hayward, Allora, exhibitor Grahman Jordan (pictured second from the left), with AH rep Alan Dryden, ribbon presenter Hannah Powe, judge Donna Robson, Flemington Limousins,and Elders Studstocks' Mark Scholes.

A total of 20 cattle were entered into this year's Ekka Red Angus stud cattle competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.