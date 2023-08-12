Following his junior champion bull win at the Sydney Royal Show back in April, K5X Significant S117 was able to back up the performance at this year's Ekka, claiming grand champion Red Angus bull.
Significant was bred on the Darling Downs by Stephen Hayward and Kellie Smith, K5X, and was purchased by Graham and Sarah Jordan, Goonoo Red Angus, Tamworth, NSW, prior to the judging at this year's Sydney Royal for an undisclosed amount.
Judge Donna Robson, Flemington Limousins, Adelong, NSW admired the "power and performance" of the 850 kilogram, 18-month-old junior champion bull.
"(Significant) has a lot to offer the Red Angus breed," Ms Robson said in her address to the crowd.
The Jordans have been showing at the Ekka for close to 20 years, both in the Simmental and the Red Angus ring.
They dispersed their Simmental stud in 2007 and started breeding Red Angus in 2008, and began showing them in 2010.
Following his success in Sydney, Mr Jordan said he asked Steven to hold onto Significant until the Ekka, where he would later be brought back to Tamworth.
Mr Jordan said Significant's pedigree was a major factor in them purchasing him.
"(Significant) is out of a cow called Waterfront Design," he said.
Goonoo also claimed progeny stakes group and pair of bulls.
Grand champion female was won by GK Red 624 Dina S2 and her first calf, a six-month-old bull called Unit, exhibited by Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, GK Livestock, Dalby.
Dina was sired by Red Cockburn Assassin and was the only exhibit in the under 30 months Red Angus female class, while Unit was sired by an American bull, Bieber Spartan E369.
Upon reflection, over-judge Ms Robson said Dina was "an exceptional example of a beef female".
A total of 20 Red Angus cattle were exhibited, down from 28 nominated.
Among other awards, reserve junior champion bull was won by GK Red Talk's Cheap, exhibited by Lachlan Moore, Langley Vale, NSW.
Goonoo Red Tallulah won junior champion female, while reserve was Palmview Tmn Tones, exhibited by Tony Martin, Kilcoy.
Senior champion bull was Mellowood 26P Red Sniper, exhibited by Gavin Knee, Loomberah, NSW, while reserve was Star Red Sylvester, exhibited by Goonoo Red Angus.
Boonyouin Mittagong S26 exhibited by Tony Martin won reserve senior champion female.
Breeder's group was won by Mellowood.
Judge: Donna Robson, Flemington Limousins, Adelong NSW
No. of exhibits: 20 head nominated
Junior champion bull: K5X Significant S117, exhibited by Graham and Sandra Jordan.
Reserve junior champion bull: GK Red Talk's Cheap, exhibited by Lachlan Moore.
Junior champion female: Goonoo Red Tallulah, exhibited by Grahman and Sandra Jordan.
Reserve junior champion female: Palmview Tmn Tones, exhibited by Tony Martin.
Senior champion bull: Mellowood 26P Red Sniper, exhibited by Gavin Knee.
Reserve senior champion bull: Star Red Sylvester, exhibited by Graham and Sandra Jordan.
Senior champion female: GK Red 624 Dina S2 (AI), exhibited by Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, GK LIvestock
Reserve senior champion female: Boonyouin Mittagong S26, exhibited by Tony Martin.
Grand champion bull: K5X Significant S117, exhibited by Graham and Sandra Jordan.
Grand champion female: GK Red 624 Dina S2 (AI), exhibited by Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
