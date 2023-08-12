Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: Moongool and Amy Whitechurch impress on Charolais Ekka stage

By Clare Adcock
Updated August 12 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:30pm
Judge Scott Dunlop and Michael Milner present grand champion Charolai female 4 Ways Refine R32E, led by Courtney Will and Amy Whitechurch. Pictures by Clare Adcock
Moongool Charolais have once again catapulted to victory in the Ekka Charolais ring, taking out grand champion bull for 2023, while a cow exhibited by Amy Whitechurch took top spot in the female judging.

