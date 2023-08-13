Faces of the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo

The legendary Mount Isa Mines Rodeo has returned to the Buchanan Park arena for four days of non-stop rodeo action.
Held from August 10-13, Mount Isa has seen an influx of visitors to the region to witness the best Australia cowboys and girls in the business.
According to the Isa Rodeo committee, the 64th annual rodeo has received record competitor numbers this year.
It follows from 2022's record-breaking event, which saw entries top out at 956, a highest ever purse of $300,000 and the staging of the first Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships.
The 2022 event was responsible for 33,291 visitor nights in Mount Isa, with most of these nights intrastate visitors (21,839).
The event is the Southern Hemisphere's largest rodeo and the third largest rodeo in the world.
The 2023 event saw a range of delegates in attendance including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.