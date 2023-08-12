James McUtchen wasn't afraid to crack open a cold one on Saturday morning.
After 31 years exhibiting steers at the Royal Queensland Show, he and his wife Kath, along with their children Callum, 11, Rory, 13, Alannah, 9, and Erin, 7, claimed the coveted grand champion led steer carcase.
From first showing as a 14-year-old, it was a dream he had spent a long time hoping to achieve.
Their lightweight champion steer, a South Devon Angus cross Belgian Blue Brahman scored 96 points from a possible 100 on the hook.
While he didn't place on the hoof, he went on to dress 62.6 per cent at 242.2 kilograms with seven and five millimetres of fat on his P8 and ribs and an eye muscle area of 102 square centimetres.
"It's bloody amazing," Mr McUtchen said back at the cattle stalls.
"He is a full brother to a steer we had here five years ago that was champion lightweight on the hook so his brother has done what his other brother couldn't do.
"We have won champion and reserve lightweight hoof and hook ribbons but never a stripe."
The family are passionate advocates and promoters of the South Devon breed and Mr McUtchen hoped the win would not only promote their carcase benefits to the industry but be added publicity for their upcoming bull sale in a few weeks time.
"We have been mucking around with them (South Devon) for probably 15 years and we have had a lot of carcase winners," he said.
"They are not widely used in the industry but hopefully something like this will push them out further.
"I put my South Devon bulls over Euro cross cows and vice versa.
"We are on 1000 acres just north of Jandowae but we have also purchased a block late last year down at Upper Horton, NSW, so hopefully... the climatic conditions might mean we can keep a few more cows when the seasons get a bit tougher."
The reserve lightweight champion was Craig Taylor with a Limousin scoring 95 points.
The mediumweight champion ribbon was won on tiebreak by Hayden Beattie's Speckle Park cross ahead of Bradley & Frohloff and Lachlan Liftin's Limousin.
Champion heavyweight carcase was the Limousin from Shania Gough ahead of Jen-Daview Livestock.
The McUtchens also received $1190.50 for the lightweight jackpot carcase.
Hayden Beattie and Bradley & Frohloff and Lachlan Liftin each received $595.25 each for the medium weight carcase jackpot while the heavyweight jackpot of $1190.50 went to Shania Gough.
The overall jackpot winner was Hayden Beattie, taking home $4762.
Minto Crag Pastoral received champion and reserve junior led heifer ribbons with a Limousin and Speckle Park. The junior steer carcase winner was a Limousin cross from Hayden Beattie with reserve the Limousin cross from Downlands College.
More to come.
