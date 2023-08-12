Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Photos
Free

LAWD celebrates with the Ekka

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated August 12 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Specialist rural property company LAWD has celebrated in fine style has part of the Ekka.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.