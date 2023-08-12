LAWD celebrates with the Ekka

Specialist rural property company LAWD has celebrated in fine style has part of the Ekka.
Held at the nearby Jubilee Hotel on St Pauls Terrace in Fortitude Valley, the event brought together producers, service providers and LAWD specialists for an afternoon of socialising.
The event held in the recently renovated, character filled venue heard from LAWD senior directos Danny Thomas and Tim McKinnon on the outlook positive for rural property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.