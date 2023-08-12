JLL Agribusiness at the Ekka

The impressive Governors Pavillion proved the ideal venue for JLL Agribusiness get together at the Ekka.
The event featured popular Nationals Senator Susan McDonald, who urged regional Queenslanders to vote in the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.
"This is an issue that most affects rural and regional Australia the most," Ms McDonald said.
"The important thing is that everyone makes sure they vote."
The event also heard from JLL specialist Bhavin Patel, who explained the underlying strength of the $3 trillion rural property market.
