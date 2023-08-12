Toowoomba Hospital Foundation hoping to raise $8000 in donations at the Ekka

The Toowoomba Hospital Foundation is hoping to raise around $8000 at their pop-up cafe, bakery, and sausage sizzle in the ring at the Ekka this year.
Ekka visitors can get a great cup of coffee and choose from a range of baked goods or get lunch in the ring in exchange for at least a gold coin donation, but donations equivalent to what you might pay at a cafe would be appreciated.
For the past four years the Foundation has been collecting donations in the ring to go towards supporting people in the Darling Downs region to achieve better healthcare.
The money raised goes into funding equipment, services and programs as well as staff development, research and scholarships for the 26 regions making up Darling Downs Health.
The Foundation's CEO Alison Kennedy said the Ekka was a great opportunity for the organisation to show its support to the people who make up the region.
"I think it's really important that we're here because the community who are so passionate about their products and showcasing their cattle are the same patients and visitors to our hospital and health services so it's just a perfect match," she said.
"There's a really great connection between the city and the people who come to the Ekka and the people in our regions. City people are here supporting their regional friends and family and it's just fantastic to see those connections being built."
The Foundation has been able to run the fundraising event at the Ekka and other events like it thanks to funding support from Suncorp.
Suncorp Agribusiness executive manager Aliesha Christensen said the Foundation was the bank's agribusiness sector partner of choice due its work with regional communities.
"We are passionate about supporting regional communities and the Foundation looks after lots of causes, from support for rural women to rehabilitation centres and they have the same purpose around helping the community that we do," said Ms Christensen.
The fundraising event was also made possible due to the assistance of volunteers like mother daughter due Jill and Leah Costello from Brisbane who run charity ManUp! and are passionate about supporting rural and regional people to access vital healthcare information.
The Foundation would also be running a raffle during the Ekka with a range of great prizes on offer. To support the fundraising efforts head to the Suncorp tent in the main arena at the Ekka to make a donation and get a great feed or coffee.
The Foundation's next event would be the Suncorp Talwood Pink Ladies Day at the Talwood Recreation Grounds on August 23 in an effort to raise funds refurbish the birthing suites at Goondiwindi Hospital, which had been on the hospital staff's wish list for some time.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
