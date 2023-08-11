Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka 2023: Showgirl awards presented to central Qld, West Moreton and North Burnett entrants

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated August 11 2023 - 10:32pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isabella Hanson is the 2023 Queensland Country Life Showgirl. Picture: Brandon Long
Isabella Hanson is the 2023 Queensland Country Life Showgirl. Picture: Brandon Long

From leading a Brangus exhibit around the main ring to being sashed the 2023 Queensland Country LIfe Showgirl, it's been a big day for one young central Queensland woman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.