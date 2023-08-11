From leading a Brangus exhibit around the main ring to being sashed the 2023 Queensland Country LIfe Showgirl, it's been a big day for one young central Queensland woman.
To whoops of delight from her table of supporters, Theodore Show Society and Central Queensland sub-chamber representative Isabella Hanson was announced as the winner before a sold-out crowd of 165 people.
Isabella, 21, was one of 10 finalists contesting the awards at a celebration dinner at The View, and entertained the audience with a story of how she hung in one day when a beast took fright in the ring that she ended up with gravel rash.
"That's my motto, to hang in there," she said.
This year she was the chief stud steward at her local Theodore Show.
As well as working on her family's cattle property, freelance writing and helping Hewitt & Co as an editor and co-producer of the podcast 'From The Saddle', she's studying for a Bachelor of Communication majoring in journalism and business communication externally through Griffith University.
Earlier in the evening 23-year-old Olivia Harrison, Toogoolawah Show Society and West Moreton & Brisbane Valley sub-chamber representative, was named the runner-up, and Casey Cleary, 20, from the Mount Perry Show Society and Burnett sub-chamber was the Showgirl's Choice winner.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.