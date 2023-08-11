Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale, made their trip to the Brisbane Royal worth the travel after taking out the grand champion bull and grand champion female on Friday.
Results:
Breed: Red Poll.
Judge: Shane Bishop, Garglen Brahmans, Moura.
No. of exhibits: 8.
Junior champion bull: Red Rush The Monarch, exhibited by Dr Usher, K. and Mr Usher, N., Armidale, NSW
Reserve junior champion bull: Lagoona Golden Boy, exhibited by Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale, NSW.
Junior champion female: Red Rush Verity, exhibited by Dr Usher, K. and Mr Usher, N., Armidale, NSW
Reserve junior champion female: Lagoona Miss Phoebe, exhibited by Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale, NSW.
Senior champion bull: Lagoona Nevada exhibited by Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale, NSW.
Senior champion female: Lagoona Qubeck, exhibited by Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale, NSW.
Grand champion bull: Lagoona Nevada exhibited by Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale, NSW.
Grand champion female: Lagoona Qubeck, exhibited by Lagoona Red Poll Stud, Armidale, NSW.
More to come.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.