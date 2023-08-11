Gelbvieh judging results:
Breed: Gelbvieh.
Judge: David Bondfield, Bondfield Agriculture, Dalveen.
No. of exhibits: 20
Junior champion bull: Weetalabah Trouble T208, exhibited by AJ and JC Nixon, Dulacca.
Reserve junior champion bull: Midas T036, exhibited by C R Braithwaite, Murgon.
Junior champion female: Mickey Mouse Zena 2302, exhibited by Aleacea Nixon, Dulacca.
Reserve junior champion female: A.T.G. Taffy, exhibited by Australian Tropical Gelbvieh, Gympie.
Senior champion bull: Weetalabah Sandalwood S241, exhibited by AJ and JC Nixon, Dulacca.
Reserve senior champion bull: Kevlor RC Stirred S226, exhibited by Annie Minehan, Miles.
Senior champion female: Midas Emm R031, exhibited by CR Braithwaite, Murgon.
Reserve senior champion female: Midas Zena S041, exhibited by CR Braithwaite, Murgon.
Grand champion bull: Weetalabah Sandalwood S241, exhibited by AJ and JC Nixon, Dulacca.
Grand champion female: Midas Emm R031, exhibited by CR Braithwaite, Murgon.
More to come.
