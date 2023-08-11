An 11-month-old Speckle Park bull from Goondiwindi region took home the grand champion Speckle Park title at this year's Ekka.
Exhibitors from across the state and the country gathered ringside at the Brisbane Showgrounds to see 78 Speckle Park exhibits, up from 61 in 2022, go before the watchful eye of competition over judge Tom Wildling-Davies of Premier Livestock Solutions, Brisbane.
In the end, the competition's top honours were shared between Speckle Park breeder Celia Mackay, Celamba Speckle Park, Bullamankinka, Tarawera, who exhibited the grand champion bull and NSW exhibitors Wayne and Cindy Tucknott, Harrington, who exhibited the grand champion female.
Celia was not present on the day to watch her champion polled sire prospect, Celamba Unicorn, which was presented and fitted by Select Show Cattle.
This was Wayne and Cindy Tucknott, Harrington, NSW, first time exhibiting cattle at the Ekka and they were in shock when the over judge awarded the champion accolade to their senior cow and calf, KJ Hill Adena on the day.
More to come.
No. of exhibits: 87 animals entered but only 78 exhibited
Junior champion bull: Celamba Unicorn (P) (Speckled), exhibited by Celia Mackay, Celamba Speckle Park, Celamba Pty Ltd, Bullamankinka, Tarawera.
Reserve junior champion bull: Pinnacle Park Top Spot (AI) (ET) (P) (Speckled), exhibited by Jamie Medhurst, Pinnacle Park Speckles, The Summit.
Junior champion female: Fox Tail Hill Never Trade Secrets (White), exhibited by Troy Hepburn, Mckees Hill, NSW.
Reserve junior champion female: KJ Hill Tabitha (AI) (P) (Speckled), exhibited by Wayne and Cindy Tucknott, Harrington, NSW.
Senior champion bull: Wattle Grove Shoot To Thrill S740 (AI) (ET) (P) (Speckled), exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park, Oberon, NSW.
Reserve senior champion bull: Wattle Grove Mailman S730 (AI) (ET) (P) (Speckled), exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park, Oberon, NSW.
Senior champion female: KJ Hill Adena (AI) (ET) (P) (Leopard), exhibited by Wayne and Cindy Tucknott, Harrington, NSW.
Reserve senior champion female: Wattle Grove 300X Valley S750 (AI) (ET) (P) (Speckled), exhibited by Kenneth and Tanya Falkenhagen, Boonah.
Grand champion bull: Celamba Unicorn (P) (Speckled), exhibited by Celia Mackay, Celamba Speckle Park, Celamba Pty Ltd, Bullamankinka, Tarawera.
Grand champion female: KJ Hill Adena (AI) (ET) (P) (Leopard), exhibited by Wayne and Cindy Tucknott, Harrington, NSW.
Pair of bulls: Wattle Grove Speckle Park
Breeder's Group: Wayne and Cindy Tucknott
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
