Queensland Country Life
Home/News

EKKA 2023: Celamba Unicorn and KJ Hill Adena share grand champion Speckle Park win

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 11 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand champion Speckle Park bull exhibit, Celamba Unicorn, led by Emma Grey, presented by IAH representative, Chris Booby, Elder Studstocks' Eliza Connors, and judge Tom Wildling-Davies, Premier Livestock Solutions, Brisbane. Pictures by Ben Harden
Grand champion Speckle Park bull exhibit, Celamba Unicorn, led by Emma Grey, presented by IAH representative, Chris Booby, Elder Studstocks' Eliza Connors, and judge Tom Wildling-Davies, Premier Livestock Solutions, Brisbane. Pictures by Ben Harden

An 11-month-old Speckle Park bull from Goondiwindi region took home the grand champion Speckle Park title at this year's Ekka.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.