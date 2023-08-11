Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Agriculture, Mark Furner made a whirlwind visit to Longreach on Thursday.
Ms Palaszczuk said with the Bush Cabinet in Rockhampton next week, she wanted to get an update from the Longreach Regional Council about how the wild dog fencing is going and check the six new government houses which are being built.
She said the six new houses were constructed at the Sunshine Coast, and transported to Longreach.
"They have all created local employment here too, as all the local electricians and plumbers were involved," she said.
"There'll be people needed for landscaping and I understand in October, the families will be moving in," she said.
"These houses are fantastic, they are really cool, beautiful high ceilings, good kitchen and the bathrooms were lovely."
She said by having more housing for our front line staff out here such as nurses at Queensland Health will free up some more accommodation for other people who want to move here.
"So there's going to be six families that are going to be very, very happy," she said.
"And one of them is completely accessible as well, if there is a family out there with a child with a disability or an elderly couple that need access, disability access.
"But as we know, there's housing pressures everywhere. It's not just in the cities, it's right across the state.
She also said the government in building houses in Charleville, Cunnamulla, Hughenden, Doomadgee, out to Croydon, just to name.
"So we need to make sure we've got social and affordable housing, but we've also got companies doing a whole lot of modular homes.
"And that means that our front line staff can move into those homes and free up some places as well.
"And what you're seeing now is more companies that are actually coming into that space.
"They're high quality, they can be built quickly and they can be flat packed and they can be moved out very quickly to rural and regional communities across Queensland."
Minister Furner will also visit a property on Friday to get an update of the wild dog cluster fencing.
"That was a great initiative that came out of the communities out here and to be able to see the thousands of kilometres of fencing that's been put in," he said.
"And over the years it's been, you know, state and federal and even private landowners have put their money on the table as well, but it's really brought back the sheep industry.
"Now I'm even hearing about the goat industry too.
"So it's wonderful to see an initiative that was born out of the bush has really taken off and really shows you that good ideas can reach government and we can actually put them in place with really good results."
Mr Furner said it was good seeing the wool and sheep industry flourish.
"Lambing rates up in Muttaburra to about 88 per cent, I am told," he said.
Both Ms Palaszczuk and Mr Furner will travel onto Mount Isa for the rodeo and meet with the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, will be there.
