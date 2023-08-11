With a name like Yarrawonga Lexus and bred from a bull named Corvette and a dam called Escort, the grand champion bull in the Santa Gertrudis ring at the Royal Queensland Show was bound to rev its way to the top.
The 30-month-old bull who was the reserve grand champion Santa Gertrudis bull in the Ekka ring last year won the broad ribbon from judge Neil Watson at the end of a big day in the ring for the breed.
There were 84 entries from 12 different studs, some of them new to the ring at Brisbane, but it was long-time exhibitors, the Hatton family, who won the grand champion female ribbon with their senior cow, Diamond H Xyla.
In the junior classes, Yarrawonga claimed both junior champion bull and female trophies with Yarrawonga Magician, a son of Cardona Sorrento, and with Yarrawonga Q40, fathered by Yarrawonga Q40.
Breed: Santa Gertrudis
Judge: Neil Watson, Watasanta Santa Gertrudis, Tamworth, NSW
No. of exhibits: 84
Junior champion bull: Yarrawonga Magician
Reserve junior champion bull: Yarrawonga Mustang
Junior champion female: Yarrawonga Marshmallow
Reserve junior champion female: Yugilbar Tiffany
Senior champion bull: Yarrawonga Lexus S100
Reserve senior champion bull: Diamond H Zig Zag
Senior champion female: Diamond H Xyla X234
Reserve senior champion female: Denngal Flora S5
Grand champion bull: Yarrawonga Lexus S100
Grand champion female: Diamond H Xyla X234
