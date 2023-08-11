Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: Yarrawonga claims three of four Santa Gertrudis championships

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 11 2023
Grand champion Santa Gertrudis bull, Yarrawonga Lexus S100, held by Brett White, WLS Fitting, with stud principal Fiona Bassingthwaighte, second left, and trophy donors Sophie, Lilly and Phoebe Ferguson. Picture: Sally Gall
With a name like Yarrawonga Lexus and bred from a bull named Corvette and a dam called Escort, the grand champion bull in the Santa Gertrudis ring at the Royal Queensland Show was bound to rev its way to the top.

