Quality over quantity ran supreme in the Bradford judging at the Queensland Royal Show and despite the limited entries, the polled bull MCN Arakan was the clear favourite in the judge Glen Waldron's eyes.
Over two years of preparing this champion bull paid off for St Joseph's Nudgee College show team, who prepared and exhibited the bull thanks to the school's partnership with MCN Braford stud, Bell.
MCN Arakan progressed quickly through the rounds after being the only exhibit in the 20 months and under 42 months bull class, before being awarded champion bull, and then being awarded grand champion Braford exhibit.
The 27-month-old son of polled Dorinda M027 Menzies, out of polled Strathgyle 2703, weighed in at 882 kilograms, with an eye muscle area of 129 square centimetres, and rib fat measurement of 13 millimetres.
He came up against Maclean High School's Little Valley Bonnet, who won the 20 months and under 60 months cow or heifer class before being named champion female.
Whilst entries may have been limited, it was a great display from the nine Braford exhibitors.
St Joseph's Nudgee College's cattle manager and agricultural assessor Troy Reynolds said the grand champion bull was easy to work with thanks to his "good genes" and "amazing personality".
The school runs both a show team and cattle club across 48 hectares, with about 25 head of cattle all year round.
Don McNamara of MCN Brafords said this would be MCN Arakan's last show as he would be travelling to the National Braford Bull Sale in Rockhampton on Monday September 11.
He said he worked with the school as he was impressed by their program and wanted to give the kids a start.
"We've loaned them the cattle to give all the kids a go. They've done a really sterling job and I'm very pleased with them. They're got good instructors and they're well looked after," he said
Mr McNamara said in his stud he was breeding Braford that had the softness to sell at any age and a good weight-for-age.
"We're breeding for the traits of the Brafords like good skin, good eyes, and that are adaptable and able to go into a lot of markets.
"The way the seasons are they do handle it quite well, because we're on fairly rocky ridges and every wet is pretty rough," he said.
Judge: Glen Waldron, Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra.
No. of exhibits: Nine
Champion female: Little Valley Bonnette, exhibited by Maclean High School, Maclean NSW
Reserve champion female: Little Valley Gracey, exhibited by Maclean High School, Maclean NSW
Champion bull: MCN Arakan, exhibited by St Joseph's Nudgee College, Brisbane, QLD
Reserve champion bull: MCN Goose, exhibited by St Joseph's Nudgee College, Brisbane, QLD
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
