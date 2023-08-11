Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: Brafords show quality over quantity

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated August 13 2023 - 8:03am, first published August 11 2023 - 5:30pm
The grand champion MCN Arakan with Chris Booby, International Animal Health, Year 11 St Joseph's Nudgee College student Luke Hall, Robert Kliese, Teviot Hills Braford Stud, Mark Scholes, Elders Rockhampton. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Quality over quantity ran supreme in the Bradford judging at the Queensland Royal Show and despite the limited entries, the polled bull MCN Arakan was the clear favourite in the judge Glen Waldron's eyes.

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

