Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Ekka 2023: Paddock to Palate gallery

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated August 15 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seedstock operators and industry professionals gathered at the RNA Paddock to Palate Competition on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.