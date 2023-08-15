Seedstock operators and industry professionals gathered at the RNA Paddock to Palate Competition on Thursday night.
More than 300 people from throughout the industry gathered at the RNA Showgrounds, but many more were knocked back such was the interest in the event.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.