More than 750 head of stud cattle were paraded in the Royal Queensland Show judging rings last week and there were plenty of faces ready to watch the action.
The two days of stud judging proved to be hot, sunny and popular.
A total of 21 beef breeds were represented with the small breeds judging still to take place on August 18.
Strong crowds on the official first day of the Ekka meant there were plenty of spectators for the interbreed competition, which was taken out by the Red Angus, Hereford and Droughtmaster breeds.
Queensland Country Life will have a 56-page report in this week's edition with all the breed reports and stories.
Kelly is the National Digital Editor for ACM Agri, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
Kelly is the National Digital Editor for ACM Agri, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.