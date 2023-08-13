Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: Fifty photos from around the stud cattle rings

Kelly Butterworth
By Kelly Butterworth
August 14 2023 - 6:00am
More than 750 head of stud cattle were paraded in the Royal Queensland Show judging rings last week and there were plenty of faces ready to watch the action.

