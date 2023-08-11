Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: Willow Glen Tornado awarded supreme Limousin exhibit

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated August 11 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
Supreme Limousin exhibit, Willow Glen Tornado, led by Daniel Griffey, Holy Trinity School, Inverell, presented by Queensland Limousin president Darren Hartwig, judge Glen Waldron, Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra, with Kathy Townsend, Head of Agriculture, Holy Trinity School. Pictures: Clare Adcock
Blowing in from the south, Willow Glen Tornado has taken the Limousin ring by storm, being named the Queensland Royal Show supreme Limousin exhibit for 2023.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

