Blowing in from the south, Willow Glen Tornado has taken the Limousin ring by storm, being named the Queensland Royal Show supreme Limousin exhibit for 2023.
The trip north well and truly paid off for the exhibitors, The Holy Trinity School, who travelled from Inverell, New South Wales, with their Willow Glen Stud team and came out with a swag of ribbons.
Tornado progressed to the big dance after taking out the 18 months and under 20 months bull class, before being awarded junior champion bull, and then grand champion Limousin bull.
The 19-month-old son of Aruma Quartz Q4, out of Willow Glen Honey Q4, weighed in at 768 kilograms, with an eye muscle area of 142 square centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of eight and five millimetres, respectively.
He came up against Crows Nest stud, Gold Crest Limousins' Brentvale Krystal, who won the 30 months and under 42 months cow class before being named, senior and grand champion Limousin female.
It was a great display from the 21 Limousin exhibitors, as they celebrated 50 years in Australia and New Zealand, whilst also being the 2023 Ekka feature breed.
Breed: Limousin
Judge: Glen Waldron, Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra.
No. of exhibits: 75
Calf champion male: Gold Crest Timbo, Gold Crest Limousins, Crows Nest.
Reserve calf champion male: Willow Glen Top Gear T4, Willow Glen Limousin Stud, Inverell, NSW.
Calf champion female: TCW Tigerlily, TCW Livestock, Delungra, NSW.
Reserve calf champion female: Ardyakka Truly Royal T35, Christopher Cranston, Lansdowne, NSW.
Junior champion bull: Willow Glen Tornado T1, Willow Glen Limousin Stud, Inverell, NSW.
Reserve junior champion bull: Mervale Zane, Mervale Limousins, Mount Kilcoy.
Junior champion female: Mervale Black Pearl, Mervale Limousins, Mount Kilcoy.
Reserve junior champion female: MCL Moon Flash T7, Mcalpin Livestock, Toogoolawah.
Senior champion bull: Benjarra Secret Service S29, Benjarra Limousin Stud, Ellangowan.
Reserve senior champion bull: Fernvale Scooby Doo, Ray Zahnow, Fernvale.
Senior champion female: Brentvale Krystal R14, Gold Crest Limousins, Crows Nest.
Reserve senior champion female: Progress Queen of Hearts Q8, Hopf Limousins & Progress Limousins, Yanco, NSW.
Grand champion bull: Willow Glen Tornado T1, Willow Glen Limousin Stud, Inverell, NSW.
Grand champion female: Brentvale Krystal R14, Gold Crest Limousins, Crows Nest.
Supereme Limousin exhibit: Willow Glen Tornado T1, Willow Glen Limousin Stud, Inverell, NSW.
