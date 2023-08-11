Isa Rodeo has attracted competitors young and old to this year's event ranging from eight to 92 years young.
Cootamundra cowboy, Bob Holder, 92, has returned to the Buchanan Park arena this year to compete in the team roping, open team roping and the over 55s.
Mr Holder has competed in rodeo for 78 years and has competed in Australian Professional Rodeo Association and National Rodeo Council of Australia events across the country, but he has a soft spot for Mount Isa.
"The Isa Rodeo is my favourite rodeo in Australia, it is the best open arena rodeo there is," he said.
"I really enjoy coming here each year, competing and catching up with old friends."
As the Isa Rodeo's oldest rodeo competitor Bob Holder says his secret to success is to "keep going."
"I get up every morning and keep trying...I keep in shape by continuing to ride," he said.
"I have a small cattle property at Cootamundra and we do all our work there on horseback.
"I have a rodeo arena at home that I keep practicing roping."
He says he has continued rodeoing over the years because he has a passion for the sport.
"I love rodeo and the people around it. This has been my lifestyle and my life for many years," he said.
"My first rodeo was at Tumut, NSW, I was 14 and won the bronc ride. Over the years i have also competed in bulls, bareback, bulldogging, wild horse race and wild cow tipping."
Despite being a seasoned competitor, Mr Holder said he feels young and has no intension of slowing down.
"Balance is a big thing, and sometimes it can get hard but we get around it," he said.
"I stopped bronc riding at 42 because it was hard on my bones, but I would love to be on these broncs.
"I still feel young, retiring is only for old people."
The seasoned athlete is passing on his knowledge and advice to young up-and-coming rodeo competitors like Katy Pierce.
Tooma cowgirl, Katy Pierce, 8, is new to the rodeo arena starting out her career in barrel racing.
A fifth generation cowgirl, Katy is following in the footsteps of her mother, Tayla Pierce, who is also a barrel racer.
Katy has competed since she was four-years-old and this is her third time competing at Isa Rodeo.
"This is my horse Laurie and he is very fast," she said.
"Barrel racing is the best thing at the rodeo, I like going fast on my horse.
"I don't like going to school I would much rather do rodeo."
She said despite knocking over a few drums during competition, she had dreams of winning big competitions.
"I would like to win a world title for barrel racing," Katy said.
"I also want to compete in roping also."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
