The Whitaker family knew they had something special in their Royal Queensland Show team this year but they never could have imagined the success that would ensue on Friday.
In their first appearance back at the Royal Queensland Show since 2019, Mundubbera's Robyn and Clint Whitaker and family secured a placing with every animal they paraded, including the prestigious grand champion male and female.
Headlining their results was Whitaker Mr Cruiser, who received another tri-coloured ribbon in his final show appearance.
He was faced with strong competition for the senior champion bull ribbon but eventually overcame Raglan Mr Roland in reserve and then beat the junior bull and stable mate, Whitaker Mr Navy.
In making his decision, judge Matt Kirk said he couldn't fault the 29-month-old son of Whitaker Mr Armani.
"He is the most correct bull we have ever bred and so naturally quiet and balanced," Clint and Robyn said after their win.
"It's even more special that it's our immediate genetics."
Shown as a calf on his mother, as a junior and now senior bull, Mr Cruiser notched major wins at the breed's feature shows in 2022 and 2023, Sydney Royal 2023, Rockhampton 2023 and now the Ekka.
But his attention will turn to natural joining and future semen sales, potentially overseas.
Their grand champion female, Whitaker Miss Chanel was paraded with a two-and-a-half-month-old heifer calf by NCC Eastaway.
More to come.
Judge: Matt Kirk, Ticoba and Carinya, Mundubbera.
No. of exhibits: 57
Junior champion bull: Whitaker Mr Navy exhibited by Whitaker family, Mundubbera.
Reserve junior champion bull: Tango P Accler8 exhibited by Glen and Tanya Oppermann, Binjour.
Junior champion female: Raglan Miss Fallon exhibited by Raglan Brahmans.
Reserve junior champion female: M Triple C Carley exhibited by M Triple C, Ellangowan, NSW.
Senior champion bull: Whitaker Mr Cruiser exhibited by the Whitaker family, Mundubbera.
Reserve senior champion bull: Raglan Mr Roland, Raglan Brahmans, Raglan.
Senior champion female: Whitaker Miss Chanel, Whitaker family, Mundubbera.
Reserve senior champion female: Cadet Miss Novelty, Cadet Brahmans, Dalma.
Grand champion bull: Whitaker Mr Cruiser exhibited by the Whitaker family, Mundubbera.
Grand champion female: Whitaker Miss Chanel, Whitaker family, Mundubbera.
