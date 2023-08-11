Glenlands Droughtmasters from Dingo dominated the ring at Brisbane Royal in the Droughtmaster breed judging on Friday.
Glenlands claimded grand champion female with the Glenlands J Cherish, sired by Glenlands Maxamillion and out of Glenlands J 15642.
The stud continued to prove their breeding by taking out the grand champion bull with Glenlands J Eldorado, sired by Karragarra Quickstep and out of Glenlands J 16289.
Jason Childs from Glenlands J said the win felt really good.
"It was excellent," he said.
Full results from the Droughtmaster ring:
Breed: Droughtmaster
Judge: Ivan Price, Moongool Charolais, Yuleba
No. of exhibits:47
Junior champion bull: Kenview Gunner, exhibited by A and S Davenport, Laidley.
Reserve junior champion bull: Glenlands J Fortune, exhibited by Glenlands Droughtmasters, Dingo.
Junior champion female: Oakmore Wanita, exhibited by Sharon Harms, Greenmount.
Reserve junior champion female: Glenlands J Favourite exhibited by Glenlands Droughtmasters, Dingo.
Senior champion bull: Glenlands J Eldorado exhibited by Glenlands Droughtmasters, Dingo.
Reserve senior champion bull: Nindethana Nigel exhibited by Nindethana Pastoral Pty Ltd, Samford.
Senior champion female: Glenlands J Cherish exhibited by Glenlands Droughtmasters, Dingo.
Reserve senior champion female: Maunsell Park Karmen exhibited by Christopher Turner, Tamaree.
Grand champion bull: Glenlands J Eldorado exhibited by Glenlands Droughtmasters, Dingo.
Grand champion female: Glenlands J Cherish exhibited by Glenlands Droughtmasters, Dingo.
