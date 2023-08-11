Queensland Country Life
Former National Party leader Mike Ahern dies aged 81

Updated August 11 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:36pm
Mike Ahern leaving a cabinet meeting at the old Executive Building on November 24, 1987. Photo: Mike Larder
Mike Ahern leaving a cabinet meeting at the old Executive Building on November 24, 1987. Photo: Mike Larder

Former Queensland premier and National Party leader Mike Ahern has died at the age of 81.

