Former Queensland premier and National Party leader Mike Ahern has died at the age of 81.
Leader of the Nationals David Littleproud said Mr Ahern's loss was immense.
"It is with great sadness to hear of the passing of a great Queenslander and National Party Leader in the Hon Mike Ahern, former Premier of Queensland," Mr Littleproud said.
"The National Party family has lost one of its greatest today.
"Mike Ahern and my father are two of the greatest influences on me and my pursuit of politics.
"I still wear to this day, with pride, a tie and cufflinks he gave me as a young boy when he was our Premier.
"It's difficult to describe all that Mike Ahern achieved and stood for, but integrity is what Mike Ahern embodied in all that he did during his time in public office.
"We are a better state and country for having Mike Ahern and our National Party family's thoughts are with Andrea and the family during this sad time."
Mr Ahern spoke to journalists in 2019, which was reported on by The Canberra Times.
Mr Ahern faced an uphill battle to begin to reform Queensland amid the turmoil following the Bjelke-Petersen government and corruption uncovered during the Fitzgerald Inquiry.
The details were revealed in the cabinet minutes from 1988, which were released in 2019.
Mr Ahern's cabinet made 2524 decisions in 1988, with the man at the helm sometimes receiving a chilly reception as he set in motion his commitment to implement the Fitzgerald Inquiry's recommendations "lock, stock and barrel" before they were delivered the following year.
Just 22 months into the job, Mr Ahern was toppled by his then-police minister Russell Cooper.
Mike Ahern quit politics in 1990.
