Allora stud cattle breeders Steve Hayward and Kellie Smith scored the top two Angus prizes in the stud beef cattle competition at this year's Royal Queensland Show.
In a field of 64 main exhibitions and 13 group entries, the stud principals of Advance Charolais and K5X Angus and Red Angus studs were delighted to win grand champion bull with K5X Satellite S166 and grand champion female with K5X Design S7 on Friday.
Earlier in the judging, they won senior champion bull and senior champion female.
It's the second year in a row they have won the Angus grand champion bull title - last year claiming victory with Irelands Ramco R9.
Mr Hayward said it was a nice accolade and he was happy to be back at Ekka for another year.
"It was a very good win. We just love supporting the Angus breed by bringing some along," he said.
Satellite, a two-year-old by Merridale Mitchell and out of Vanity Fair, has been successful in several competitions - the latest being the recent 2023 ACM Sire Shootout, which he won.
He weighed in at 1006kg, had an eye muscle area of 136sq cm, and measured 20mm in P8 and 12mm in rib fat.
But now his show career with Mr Hayward and Ms Smith has come to an end, with buyers getting their chance to bid for Satellite at the Advance Bull Sale in Roma on August 28.
The couple currently have 200 Angus cows, 50 Red Angus cows and 20 Charolais cows at their property on the Darling Downs.
The K5X black and Red Angus herd started in 1993 in WA based on females from the Teranga stud.
Not withstanding the outstanding show record amassed by the Advance and K5X herd, Mr Hayward and Ms Smith consider the acceptance and demand from stud and commercial producers of their sires and cattle as the true measure of the herd's success. While AI has been used, the herd has strongly relied on the Advance and K5X herd sires.
Judge Spencer Morgan of The Grove Shorthorns, Condamine, said K5X Satellite was a standout in several key criteria.
"His overall balance, structural correctness and carcase traits put him on the top of the pile," Mr Morgan said.
"He moved very freely and was very well muscled."
Their grand champion female Design was a 31-month old by Monterey True North out of Waterfront Design with a bull calf at foot.
Junior champion bull: Killain Bloodline T31
Reserve junior champion bull: K5X Tarzan T132
Junior champion female: Killain Blackcap May 17 T52
Reserve junior champion female: Kioma Glitz N Glamour T1
Senior champion bull: K5X Satellite S166
Reserve senior champion bull: Killain Power Play S6
Senior champion female: K5X Design S7
Reserve senior champion female: K5X Bardot R66
Grand champion bull: K5X Satellite S166
Grand champion female: K5X Design S7
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
