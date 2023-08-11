Allora stud K5X has scored the top two prizes during Angus stud judging at the Royal Queensland Show (Ekka) on Friday.
Steve Hayward and partner Kellie Smith were delighted to win grand champion bull with K5X Satellite S166 and grand champion female with K5X Design S7.
Satellite, a two-year-old by Merridale Mitchell and out of Vanity Fair, has been successful in several events - the latest being the 2023 ACM Sire Shootout, which he recently won.
Judge: Spencer Morgan, The Grove Shorthorns, Condamine
Junior champion bull: Killain Bloodline T31
Reserve junior champion bull: K5X Tarzan T132
Junior champion female: Killain Blackcap May 17 T52
Reserve junior champion female: Kioma Glitz N Glamour T1
Senior champion bull: K5X Satellite S166
Reserve senior champion bull: Killain Power Play S6
Senior champion female: K5X Design S7
Reserve senior champion female: K5X Bardot R66
Grand champion bull: K5X Satellite S166
Grand champion female: K5X Design S7
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
