The Roma-based 2DE Feedlot, is one of 24 businesses approved for the fifth round of the competitive Regional Economic Development Grants program and part of a total funding of $3.9 million and will use it to expand its feedlot near Roma.
The 2DE Feedlot is owned by Peter Dearden and his brother-in-law Matthew Durack and they will use their grant on their Bellevue property for the feedlot expansion taking it from 1500 to 2500 cattle
Bellevue is already a well-equipped for finishing cattle and features 480 hectares of cropping.
The expansion will create up to six direct, long-term jobs including farm hands, machinery operators, and feedlot staff, who will be trained in beef supply and land management systems.
The construction of the new feedlot pens are expected to be completed by mid-next year.
According to co-owner Peter Dearden, the expansion at Bellevue property will mean they will be able to finish all of their own bred cattle through this feedlot and meet the increased demand for their beef, while exploring new markets to build the business.
"The project will create six local jobs including farm hands, machinery operators, pen riders and administration staff," Mr Dearden said.
"We are grateful to the Palaszczuk Government for this Rural Economic Development Grant because it means we will be able to finish this this project a lot quicker than planned."
Overall, the fifth round of the RED Grants program is expected to create up to 215 direct, long-term jobs.
Grants are available for up to $200,000 with a 50 per cent cash contribution requirement from applicants to fund projects which generate economic and employment opportunities related to primary production value chains across rural and remote Queensland.
Over five years, the Palaszczuk Government's RED Grants program has provided a total of $13.3 million in funding to support 59 successful regional agribusiness projects, worth more than $52.4 million and estimated to create over 2,500 new direct and indirect jobs.
A sixth round of RED Grants, supporting Indigenous-owned agribusinesses and projects aimed at low-emissions agriculture, has been allocated for the 2023-24 financial year, with applications to open later this year.
