2DE Feedlot to increase to 2500 head

August 12 2023 - 9:00am
2DE Pty Ltd office manager Rosie Dearden and Bellevue feedlot manager Angus Cooper. PIcture supplied.
The Roma-based 2DE Feedlot, is one of 24 businesses approved for the fifth round of the competitive Regional Economic Development Grants program and part of a total funding of $3.9 million and will use it to expand its feedlot near Roma.

