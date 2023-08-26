At the Bunya Bull sale you can find a new stud sire, a quality replacement for your commercial herd and everything in between.- Bunya Bull sale chairman, Graham Brown
The Bunya Bull Sale is celebrating a decade of offering top quality Droughtmaster bulls at affordable prices this year, with their 10th annual sale booked in for Saturday, September 2, at the Coolabunia Sale Complex, near Kingaroy.
The auction is set to begin at 11am with ample time to inspect and draft out your top pick, with inspections starting from Friday, September 1, from 3pm.
The Bunya Bull sale chairman Graham Brown said this year's vendors have again assembled a quality line-up of industry relevant young bulls, with 89 lots from 26 vendors catalogued to go under the hammer.
The offering consists of 95 per cent Polled bulls, of which 57pc have been tested as Homozygous Polled (PP). All registered bulls have been sire verified and are tested free of Pompes.
Mr Brown said the sale has always been praised by buyers as a one-stop shop for all their needs.
"The sale has always catered for buyers with various budgets and differing requirements," he said.
"At the Bunya Bull Sale you can find a new stud sire, quality replacement bulls for use in your commercial herd and everything in between."
The sale offers the convenience of viewing, purchasing and taking delivery of your new Droughtmaster bull, all in the one day.
"Buyers from clean country also have the convenience of all bulls being pre-scratched and ready for delivery following the sale, as there is a clearing dip onsite."
The sale offers free delivery to six major Southern Queensland saleyards including Dalby, Toogoolawah, Beaudesert, Gympie, Biggenden and Eidsvold.
The sale will be interfaced with Stocklive and phone bidding will also be available by contacting the sale agents Grant Daniel & Long and Aussie Land & Livestock.
For any enquiries please contact, GDL, Mark Duthie on 0448 016 950, Aussie Land & Livestock, Midge Thompson on 0427 710 018, or sale chairman, Graham Brown on 0427 779707.
