Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Top Droughtmaster genetics for 10th annual Bunya Bull Sale

By Georgia Cameron
August 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The equal top selling bull from 2022, pictured with Aussie Land & Livestock agent Midge Thompson, GDL Studstock, Mark Duthie and Corey Evans, and buyers Allan and Sue Fowler. Picture supplied.
The equal top selling bull from 2022, pictured with Aussie Land & Livestock agent Midge Thompson, GDL Studstock, Mark Duthie and Corey Evans, and buyers Allan and Sue Fowler. Picture supplied.

At the Bunya Bull sale you can find a new stud sire, a quality replacement for your commercial herd and everything in between.

- Bunya Bull sale chairman, Graham Brown

The Bunya Bull Sale is celebrating a decade of offering top quality Droughtmaster bulls at affordable prices this year, with their 10th annual sale booked in for Saturday, September 2, at the Coolabunia Sale Complex, near Kingaroy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.