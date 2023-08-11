Remote Australians Matter is the name of a newly established organisation born as a result of a group of like-minded people concerned about the lack of access to appropriate primary health care in the outback.
The group is made up of five passionate Australians headed up by the Chair, Annabelle Brayley of Morven.
Ms Brayley is joined by fellow directors Judy Treloar, Angus White, Robin Bryant and Stan Starvos, all who either live remotely or have strong links to remote areas.
"We use glorious images of remote Australian landscapes to lure international tourists to our shores, but we don't look after the people who live there." Ms Brayley said.
"It is time the community drove the conversation about rural health in general, but we have chosen to focus on remote and very remote Australia," Ms Brayley said.
She said when the decision makers talk about 'rural' health, they are really talking about 'inner rural'.
"You will find they are usually talking about a radius of 200 kilometres from the capital city," she said.
"Our focus is on the three percent of the population who occupy the 70 per cent of the country that is classified remote or very remote according to DHAC's Modified Monash Model.
Ms Brayley said there is no mandated minimum standard primary health care in remote Australia.
"Apart from the excellent service provided by the Royal Flying Doctor's Association, access to appropriate primary health care is varied to non-existent," she said.
Remote Australians Matter will hold its first conference in Charleville on September 27.
The National Rural Health Commissioner, Associate Professor Ruth Stewart, will deliver the keynote address.
"Our aim is to encourage the community to get involved in the conversations and outcomes relating to their health and well-being," Ms Brayley said.
"We want to promote the formation of new place-based models of primary health care that are innovative, equitable, appropriate, well-funded and sustainable in remote Australia by encouraging and assisting community members to actively participate in the design and development models that meet their community's needs.
'"Every person living in remote Australia should have access to a mandated minimum standard of Primary Health Care that aligns with the standard available to urban Australia, and is appropriate to their needs."
All interested remote Australian community members are invited to attend the conference in Charleville.
The event will be live streamed virtually for those unable to attend in person.
To find out more about the Rural Australians Matter conference visit: www.remoteaustraliansmatter.com
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.