Cotton Australia's 2023 AgriRisk High Achiever of the year is Daniel Skerman, representing Skerman Farms at Dalby, who farms 2000 hectares including 100 hectares under irrigation.
Farming for the Skerman's is a family affair involving Daniel and his wife Chloe, parents Ross and Merryll, with Luke and Michelle and Josh and Amanda - all playing an important role in the success of their property Fassifern.
With an agronomy background Daniel has a deep commitment to recording and tracking data to monitor the overall cost of production and maximise the use of every drop of water.
The family uses soil coring and EM38 soil mapping to monitor moisture to ensure the best outcomes and they actively map cotton quality to highlight variations paddock to paddock so they can respond appropriately.
They only uses synthetics when necessary but has a long history of using manure on farms to boost production.
The Skerman family has been farming at Dalby for over 50 years and according to Dan Skerman cotton is still a fun crop to grow and improve.
Dan's father Ross has been a long supporter of using manure on his farms to boost production allowing them to isolate paddocks that may not be performing as well and boosting results by direct application, complimenting their use of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.
Dan learned from a young age about the importance of data, record keeping and benchmarking and has established an impressive database and knowledge platform to guide cropping decisions.
"I think everyone's got their strengths, but I'd like to think with probably the agro background I've got, we are trying to push the boundaries agronomically, trying to make sure we maximise the dollar return from every drop we get from the sky, in the dryland and irrigation system, so we definitely try to push the agronomy there," Dan said.
"Dad really had a knack with marketing and some of the structural types of things on the business side so we try to stay on top of the different ways to do things and we highly value benchmarking in some of the reviewing processes that are available to us as tools."
Dan admits he has also learned a lot from other farmers in the region.
"I guess as an agronomist, I just try to evaluate what clients have done over the years, and since I've been home on the farm, I try to keep good records. Being around Dad and seeing what he was doing as I grew up with doing the benchmarking and crop modelling, I was exposed to it early an tried to use all that info to take it to the next level."
Dan said the only real way to measure if you're having an impact with those agronomic things in the field is to have good records,good cost of production, good water use and rainfall data and he has prioritised those things.
The family also maximises yield potential and management zones by the use of variable rate fertiliser applications, long term yield data, EM data, drone surveys, and historical satellite images.
The family have been long-term supporters of industry research, hosting a number of variety and crop management trials on their farms.
Succession planning is also a strong feature with Daniel's father Ross putting in place a strategy to pass the farming responsibilities onto his sons, allowing a transition to retirement.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
