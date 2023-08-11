Demand for large animal treatment in central Queensland is on the rise and an Emerald veterinary clinic is expanding it's operation to meet the demand.
Maraboon Rural Veterinary Service is owned and operated by The Maraboon Vet Group, which is directed by Dr Angela and husband Alec Sutherland.
The group began in 2011 as a small animal practice in Emerald, know as the Maraboon Vet Surgery, servicing mostly small animals.
Since then, the business has expanded again, this time focusing on large animal treatment, trading under a separate entity, Maraboon Rural Vet Services.
This mobile large animal service will include two mobile large animal trucks and a team of new qualified vets.
Maraboon Rural Vet Services practice manager, Alliza Marino said the new business will provide cattle and equine veterinary services to the Central Highlands community, and far afield.
"This is a new company that the Maraboon Vet Group is starting up and the natural progression for our business is to just venture into the large animal sector," Ms Marino said.
"We're super excited about this new service because we're going to be all inclusive of all animals now.
"Whether your large animals are pets or part of a commercial business, we will work with you to provide modern and comprehensive on-farm and home care.
"We've recruited some superstar vets that have relocated to Emerald and joined our team and we're just so excited."
Ms Marino said the new service will provide routine medical and surgical services for horses and cattle, as well as a 24/7 ambulatory service.
"Our mobile vehicles and trailer is fully equipped with portable horse crush, mobile x-ray, ultrasound and other in-house diagnostic testing equipment for complete on-site services," she said.
"We'll be going basically as far west at this stage as Alpha, as far south as Rolleston, as far east as Blackwater, and as far north as Clermont, but possibly further than that.
"We've got our small animal client base here at the moment, but we just really want to get into servicing the big agricultural industry that we've got surrounding us at the moment.
"At this stage, we're only mobile, but there are plans to have hubs next year."
Ms Marino said there was a need for this veterinary service because central Queensland was such a big area to cover.
"We've done our research quite thoroughly before going into this venture," she said.
"Our region is growing and certainly the agricultural sector as well. There's a need for this veterinary service because it's such a big area to cover.
"We're hoping to deliver the exact same standout customer service that we're renowned for and the quality vet work.
"Being able to provide the 24/7 emergency service for large animals, I think has got a high need for it in our area."
Ms Marino said Maraboon Rural Veterinary Service will begin servicing the community in September.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.