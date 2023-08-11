PHOTOS: Belmont Research Station's 2023 GxExM Agtech Field Day

Belmont Research Station welcomed members of the beef industry, industry stakeholders, researchers and government to its GxExM Agtech Field Day Field Day on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
The field day aimed to help producers and industry connect the dots between environmental, business profitability, and genetic selection pressures with the latest technologies and research insights.
The day was led off with a presentation from CQ producer Cameron Gibson who addressed ground cover, landscape, biodiversity, and carbon offsets in the context of his family-run operation, Coonabar.
Mr Gibson also presented later in the day on how he manages his herd and stocking numbers for increased productivity as well as his use of low-stress stock handling practices.
Other key presenters included Grant Stone from DES who spoke about FORAGE and Long Paddock, Diogo Costa who spoke about methane mitigation research, DAF's Dr Terry Buetel who spoke about LCAT monitoring, and FBA's Dan Rea who spoke about weather and climate monitoring practices for graziers.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.