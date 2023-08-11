A sold-out crowd converged into the Royal Queensland Showgrounds in Brisbane for Julie McDonald's Rural Press Club's Ekka breakfast address on Friday morning.
The RPC's Ekka Breafast is an iconic event held at the Royal Queensland Show, attracting 780 attendees in 2023, and is a highlight of the Club's annual calendar.
Each year the RPC honours the memory of past club president and Queensland Country Life journalist and editor, Malcolm McCosker AO, through the Malcolm McCosker Memorial Address.
The breakfast was headlined by a presentation from Julie McDonald, MDH Pty Ltd chief financial officer, one of Australia's largest beef cattle operations.
