Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

The Grove, Palgrove, Sunland Cattle Co among big winners at RNA Paddock to Palate

Clare Adcock
Lucy Kinbacher
By Clare Adcock, and Lucy Kinbacher
Updated August 10 2023 - 10:50pm, first published 10:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RNA councillor Liz Allen, with Paddock to Palate award winners Spencer and Sophie Morgan, The Grove Shorthorns Condamine, and Brad James, Rabobank. Picture: Brandon Long
RNA councillor Liz Allen, with Paddock to Palate award winners Spencer and Sophie Morgan, The Grove Shorthorns Condamine, and Brad James, Rabobank. Picture: Brandon Long

Seasoned seedstock operators topped the elite RNA Paddock to Palate Competition once again during a presentation evening on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.