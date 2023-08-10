Seasoned seedstock operators topped the elite RNA Paddock to Palate Competition once again during a presentation evening on Thursday night.
More than 300 people from throughout the industry gathered at the RNA Showgrounds, but many more were knocked back such was the interest in the event.
Organisers commented on the close nature of the competition this year, with Charolais cross, Shorthorn, and Angus dominating the winning genetic pool.
The coveted Class 40, 100 day HGP free export, was taken out by G Morgan and Co of Condamine with their Shorthorn cattle.
Impressively three of the top four teams of carcases in that class were Morgan family owned.
The Morgan family's winning pen of seven averaged 56.96 per cent dressed, at 382.29 kilograms. They had P8 and rib fat averages of 15.14 and 8.57 millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area average of 109 square centimetres and an average lean meat yield of 60.67 per cent.
Spencer and Sophie Morgan said it was excellent to see results from their dedication to improving their breeding regime, particularly with the win in the HGP free class.
"It gives us confidence going into bull sale season that our genetics can go and add to the profit drivers of our commercial clients, so it just makes it easier to stand behind your product," Mr Morgan said.
"We did come second in the Duncan Sturrock trophy which is the HGP treated class, but I suppose in our program, we are trying to breed towards that HGP free.
"I don't believe HGPs are bad at all, but it is where the narrative is heading and the consumers are wanting HGP free, so we've really got to have those genetics that can perform without the assistance of a little added hormone.
"So that's really rewarding when we do well in that class."
Texas Angus, Warialda, NSW were just behind them in second place, with Palgrove Pastoral Company, Bukkulla, NSW in third and fourth and Morgans in fifth and sixth.
Palgrove were then the overall winners of Class 37, 100 day HGP export, with their Charolais cross cattle.
The Morgans placed second in that class, ahead of Palgrove in third and fourth and Juandah Grazing, Guluguba.
Aurelian Pastoral Company, Warwick, were named overall winners of the 70 day HGP trade or class 38 with a pen of Angus cross Ultrablack cattle.
Second and third went to Russell Pastoral Operations, Blackall, while Devon Court Herefords, Drillham, were fourth and NSW DPI, Wollongbar was fifth and sixth.
The Wagyu Challenge was won by Sunland Cattle Co, Rockhampton, with their full blood entries, ahead of Hamblin Pty Ltd, Blue Mountain.
The highest individual carcase value was the entry from Taldra Cattle Co, Kaimkillenbun with a $8282.75 value.
