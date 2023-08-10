Purga young gun Connor Veraat has claimed one of the top prizes at the Royal Queensland Show (Ekka) prime beef on hoof show.
The 26-year-old of Symbol V Holdings won the Maud and Ernest White Memorial Trophy for the most successful exhibitor under 30 with a pen of three Charolais X heifers.
Held at Hayes and Co's Silverdale Saleyards on Thursday, the competition was judged by Consolidated Pastoral Company CEO Troy Setter.
Mr Veraat said the win was great but unexpected.
"It's great to exhibit cattle at the Ekka and get some recognition; that's really good," he said.
The three Charolais X heifers were purchased in February and backgrounded on grass country.
"They've been on a silage ration for about 60 days and had a month on the grain bin," he said.
"We will try and get some bigger, heavier cattle for next year and see if we can't win with the big fellas."
Earlier in the show, Mr Veraat's heifers took home the title of the AuctionsPlus Reserve Champion Pen of three steers or heifers.
Andrew and Des Knopke from Brightview in the Lockyer Valley/Somerset also had a dream run, taking home champion local trade weight steer with a Speckle Park X Limousin.
"He's a good, solid steer, with nice width and plenty of yield," Des said.
"We were happy to get the prize, because a lot of work goes into them."
Their prizewinning entry was fed a ration of barley and corn leading up to the event.
Wondai cattle producer Stanhope Cattle Co came out on top at the show, winning the Queensland Country Life grand champion pen with a pen of six Charbray X steers.
Accepting the award on their behalf was RNA councillor Angus Adnam, Troy Setter, Jane Lowe, Queensland Country Life, and RNA councillor Gary Noller.
Judge Troy Setter said the cattle were the highest quality for prime markets and had an unbelievable amount of yield and carcase quality.
"The combination of muscle and doing ability, softness and eating quality as well as structural soundness was impressive," he said.
"They were amazing pens of cattle."
Mr Setter said the cattle were absolutely on the money.
"Certainly some cattle were better than others, but overall they would have all topped a local sale and all of them could've taken home a ribbon today, but only some could be winners," he said.
