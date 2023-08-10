Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Ekka 2023: prime beef on hoof show results

By Judith Maizey, Brandon Long
August 10 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Veraart wins a major prize at the Ekka prime beef show. Picture: Brandon Long
Connor Veraart wins a major prize at the Ekka prime beef show. Picture: Brandon Long

Purga young gun Connor Veraat has claimed one of the top prizes at the Royal Queensland Show (Ekka) prime beef on hoof show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.