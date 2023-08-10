Olivia Delaforce is hoping to continue her winning streak at nationals after taking out the QLD Ag Shows beef parader state final at Brisbane Royal on Thursday.
The 20-year-old from Mount Beppo was thrilled with her win, continuing her success after taking out the RNA competition at Brisbane Royal last year to secure her spot in this state final.
Miss Delaforce also made it a triple crown for the year having claimed champion parader at both the 2023 Canberra and Sydney Royal shows.
And her success hasn't been without dedication and passion for cattle, having been involved in showing for as long as she could remember, having grown up on the family Santa Gertudis farm.
Miss Delaforce said the competition was what drove her to the champion ribbon.
"I love being competitive," she said.
"As a young fella you're learning and you're figuring out how to win and as you get older you just hope you're doing the right things to keep going and getting further up."
Currently working on a Speckle Park farm at Oberon in NSW, Miss Delaforce said one day she wanted to start her own stud.
"Not 100 per cent sure what breed yet, I've worked with Simmental, I've worked with Speckles and I own Santas so not sure where I'll end up one day," she said.
With her passion Miss Delaforce said she would definitely continue to be involved in shows and will also be showing Speckle Parks in the stud judging at Ekka.
Judge Jane Dockrill, Pinedock Fitting, Casino, said the competition was neck and neck.
"It has really just become minor things - I was looking at simple things like tack and if their ears were clean," she said.
"Really all it was the fact that when I walked around the corner she [Miss Delaforce] swapped those legs of that animal as quick as she could."
Meanwhile in a whopping 139 competitors Jess Cooper from Willowbank took out the RNA beef paraders competition.
Miss Cooper, 16, claimed the 16 to 17 age group before taking the top spot over under 13 winner Callum McUtchen, Jidowee, 14 to 15 year winner Jaxson Dolinsky, Rockhampton, and 18 to 24 age group winner John Delaforce.
Having grown up on the family farm she has been involved in shows since she was about five and her passion for cattle has continued with a focus on led steers.
"I started my own stud CCJ's Charolais and Limousins," she said.
Miss Cooper said she has a few wins under her belt already and goes to shows as much as she can.
"We do pretty much every weekend around home," she said.
Miss Cooper said it's the friends and the opportunity to show cattle that she loves about being involved.
The major win was also exciting for her and a ticket into the state final next year.
"I was a bit nervous but it was pretty good," she said.
Judge Tammie Robinson, Three Hearts Brangus, Toogoolawah, said Miss Cooper earnt the win.
In her class Ms Robinson said her heifer did not want to move but she made it.
"The hand control and use of the chains and she stayed calm the whole time," she said.
"She was great and I'm very impressed with her ability to do that."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.