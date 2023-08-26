The vendors involved in the 7th annual Belmont Red Association of Australia Bull sale will be hoping to equal the sterling results achieved in 2022, with another selection of the breeds' finest to be offered from 11am on Monday, September 4 at CQLX.
For the 42-lot offering, Robert and Jane Sherry, Wahroonga Belmont Reds, who have been involved with the sale since its inception, will lead the charge with 26 bulls, while Paul and Julie Watson, Greenhills Belmont Reds, who're returning for their third sale, will offer eight bulls.
Debuting at the sale this year are Karen Seifert and Paul McEniery, Bellevue Belmont, who'll offer two bulls, while George and Mary Seifert (George being one of the original developers of the breed), Montpellier Belmont Reds, will put six bulls through the ring.
Mr Sherry, who is the Belmont Red Association of Australia president, said this year the vendors are offering some different genetics.
"Greenhills have used semen from AI sire Narayen Ralph, with his son GRH220005 Greenhills 220005 to enter the ring in lot 9," he said.
"Montpellier has six bulls sired by the $19,000 sale topper from the inaugural sale in 2017, SEI160203.
"Some genetics from the Seiferts' original Montpellier herd feature in the Bellevue pair.
"The Wahroonga draft features genetics from some founding herds in the Belmont breed, including Mt Eugene, Tremere, Corymbia, and the Belmont Research Station.
"All of our studs have bulls sired with genetics obtained from the Seifert Belmont Reds herd."
Mr Sherry said the Belmont Red holds high appeal for use in the ticky areas of Queensland.
"The breed is also proving its value in a crossbreeding situation to improve fertility and meat quality while not compromising the adaptability of a herd. The Docility of the breed is also a huge factor."
He said most buyers for the sale come from the greater Central Queensland area.
"Last year bulls went from Bunderberg out to Wandoan, Springsure, and as far north as Charters Towers and particularly coastal areas where the tick burden is higher."
Overall, Mr Sherry said last year's results for all bull sales were spectacular.
"The vendors of this sale were very happy with the result. What was most satisfying was the tight range of prices that led to the healthy average of $15,500, which was an increase of $5053 per head on the 2021 average. Both vendors presented an even line of bulls and the sale prices reflected this.
"Due to the correction in the fat and store markets this year, we've seen all bull sales grosses to date decrease in the order of 20 to 25 per cent and we would expect this sale to be no different.
"The main aim of the vendors is one of supplying functional bulls that will have a positive effect on the herds they go into and that they last and do a good job for the buyer."
Mr Sherry said this sale offers a very different range of herd bulls to suit every budget.
"The bulls have been Breedplan performance recorded, have all passed a semen morphology test and have been DNA tested.
"Interested parties will need to check with the individual vendors as to the vaccination status of each group but all will have basic vaccinations completed so buyers can purchase and have every confidence that the bulls they choose are fit to go out and work and deliver the results they are expecting."
Those who are unable to attend the sale in person can bid from home via the Stocklive online platform, with pre-registration essential.
Inspections of the sale drafts can be made at any time on the weekend prior to the sale by calling the individual vendors, who are happy to answer any questions and run through the data they have on each of their bulls.
The catalogue is now viewable online on the Belmont Red Association of Australia website.
There are hard copies available at GDL's office in Rockhampton. Please contact any of the vendors or agents and they will arrange to get a copy sent out.
For enquiries please call GDL Rural selling agents Josh Heck, 0409 732 676, and Georgie Connor, 0428 347 550.
