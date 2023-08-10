A man crushed by a raging steer at a property in central Queensland south is in a stable condition in hospital.
The man was crushed while he was working cattle in the cattle yards on a property near Wowan, 56 kilometres south west of Rockhampton, early Thursday morning.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Wowan Sports fields at 10.30am to retrieve a patient who had "experienced an altercation with a 300 kilogram steer".
The patient, a man in his 60s had suffered suspected broken ribs and internal injuries in the incident.
Queensland Ambulance Service personnel reached the man by road and stabilised him prior to transporting him to the Wowan Sports fields.
After landing, the RACQ CapRescue medical crew assessed the man and prepared him to be flown to the Rockhampton Hospital for further scans and treatment.
