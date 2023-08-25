Temperament and low birthweight traits were of paramount importance when the draft for the Power of Red IX Qld Red Angus Sale was selected.
The ninth annual sale will see 60 lots offered by 14 Red Angus seedstock producers from Queensland and New South Wales at the Toowoomba Showgrounds Equestrian Centre on Saturday, September 9, from 11am.
Sale group chairman Stu Greenwood said this year's offering of 41 bulls, seven stud females, and 12 genetic lots, displayed the dedication and passion the vendors have for the breed.
"As industry prices have retracted from their exceptional highs, now more than ever is the time to focus on commercial attributes to maximise the returns available," Mr Greenwood said.
President of the Queensland Red Angus Group, Tony Martin said the 2023 draft is likely the strongest in the sales' nine-year history.
"This year's draft includes a great selection of bulls from our largest-ever vendor group, providing buyers with great options to meet their needs. The females on offer are also strong with some powerful genetic lines being made available to buyers. Of particular interest will be lot 44, GK RED 624 DINA S2 following her selection as the Interbreed Champion Female of the Ekka."
He said more and more buyers are making contact with the Power of Red vendor group to investigate the use of Red Angus genetics as part of their crossbreeding programs to provide improved calving ease, carcase qualities, and maternal abilities.
"Historically, buyers have come from throughout Qld and NSW predominantly, as the red-coated cattle cope well with the heat and flies. However, buyers from the south are also happy to purchase these cattle as they also cope well with the cold. The Red Angus is a true all-round breed adaptable to most climates across Australia."
A strong result was recorded for the 2022 sale with 26 stud bulls selling for a top price of $22,000 to average $10,923. The average for the bulls in last year's sale represented an increase of $1803 per head on average.
The lots selected for the sale will be available for inspection at the Toowoomba Showgrounds from 3pm on Friday, September 8, and again on sale day morning from 8am up until the sale starts.
Once again live video, audio, and online bidding will be available through Elite Livestock Auctions which allows buyers to participate without attending the sale in person.
"I would like to make special mention of all our sponsors. Please consider them when considering your livestock needs," Mr Greenwood said.
For pre-sale enquiries please contact Nutrien Livestock Toowoomba.
