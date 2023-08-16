A promise made eight years ago to combine the best Wagyu genetics into the Poll Wagyu program is finally coming to fruition.
A public offering of 31 lots, including bulls and seedstock, will be held on August 31 at the Poll Wagyu Premier Sale, bringing the industry high performing polled cattle - backed by data.
Queensland Wagyu breeder Darren Hamblin, Strathdale Wagyu, will host the sale at the 'Old Ellengowan Shearing Shed', 112 Kyle Road, Leyburn with a live online sequential auction held via Elite Livestock Auctions beginning at 2pm.
Mr Hamblin said there was an immense effort involved in the lead up to the sale to "prove the genetics and have the confidence in the data to bring them to a public offering".
"These are some of the best genetics in Australia or the world for that matter," he said, adding the roots of Poll Wagyu Australia began in 2013 when Keith Hammond, Robbins Island Wagyu, Tasmania, started consolidating the polled cattle in the Robbins Island herd.
Today, Poll Wagyu brings together 80 years of combined expertise and dedication from three prominent families in the Wagyu industry - the De Bruin family, Mayura Station, South Australia, the Hamblin family, Strathdale Wagyu, Queensland and the Hammond family.
This genetic powerhouse has pooled their knowledge, resources and exceptional bloodlines to establish Poll Wagyu.
Through their collaboration, the three families are pushing the boundaries of genetic excellence in the Wagyu industry, delivering superior quality, performance, and innovation.
Mr Hamblin said the Poll Wagyu joint venture has produced poll cattle that have retained the superior carcase and eating quality the breed is known for, with the additional benefit of no horns.
"We trace our animals as much, if not more, than most studs do, so we've got a huge data bank of genetics linked to carcasses and genomics," he said.
"The three herds got together because we were all doing this at a similar time and we each have around 6,000 head in our herds so, between us, we kill a lot of carcasses per year."
The first offering of its kind in Australia, Mr Hamblin said initial conversations when planning the sale didn't involve herd seedstock with the trio of families eventually deciding now was the right time to offer their top breeders.
"We've got the old genetics from the Wagyu and we've put the best performing genetics from the three herds together - we're now a fair few generations on, so we feel it's time to bring some of them to the market," he said, adding this may be the first and only time seedstock will be offered at to the open market.
"This female offering is not something we intend to continue to do - the bulls we will continue to sell but we had to basically take the best out of our seedstock.
"These were animals that were heading from the north back down to Tasmania for us to flush for our seedstock and we selected from the top of them and we won't do that every year."
Mr Hamblin said most people were unaware of the effort involved in a sale involving the high quality genetics on offer.
"We have to breed a lot of animals to produce what we want. Not only are we trying to produce the polls, they've got to be from our select performing animals on the carcase, but then we also want to take out the genetic disorders and so there's a lot of selection going on.
"Taking these ones out from the top leaves us with a lot less to work with going forward so we can't afford to keep doing that."
The once in a lifetime sale is set to see competition from buyers looking to purchase rare seedstock, with the presale viewings on August 7 and 9 attracting good numbers.
For more information, phone James Matts, Elders, on 0421 063 501 or, to register for the sale and view the catalogue, visit: pollwagyu.com
