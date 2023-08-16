Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Premier sale for Poll Wagyu genetics

Kate Stark
By Kate Stark
August 17 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren Hamblin, Polled Wagyu, with daughters Sarah (right) and Lucy after multiple wins in the 2023 RNA Paddock to Plate - Australian Wagyu Society Champion Carcass (Class 39B) Wagyu Challenge and Pen of Six Carcass (Class 39B) Competition. Picture: Brandon Long
Darren Hamblin, Polled Wagyu, with daughters Sarah (right) and Lucy after multiple wins in the 2023 RNA Paddock to Plate - Australian Wagyu Society Champion Carcass (Class 39B) Wagyu Challenge and Pen of Six Carcass (Class 39B) Competition. Picture: Brandon Long

A promise made eight years ago to combine the best Wagyu genetics into the Poll Wagyu program is finally coming to fruition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Stark

Kate Stark

Editor, Tasmanian Farmer.

Living and working on Turrbal Country, Kate is an experienced multi-platform journalist focused on the issues that impact national food sovereignty. Presented with the 2015 Rural Press Club award for excellence in rural print journalism, Kate is passionate about telling 'the story behind the produce' to close the gap between consumers and growers.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.