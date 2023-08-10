After a massive day out at the Ekka, the 10 finalists of the 2023 ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneers state final got the chance to let their hair down and enjoy a few drinks with family and friends at the Regatta Hotel on Wednesday evening.
Attendees dug deep into their pockets for the live auction, with major prizes such as Maroons and Broncos jerseys, up for grabs, with all proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House charity.
This year's winner and runner-up, Dustyn Fitzgerald, Charters Towers, and Simon Kinbacher, Rockhampton, were tasked with selling the auction items, joined by 2022 champion Jake Robinson, Roma.
