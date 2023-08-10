Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Young auctioneers cocktail evening | Photos

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated August 10 2023 - 10:25am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a massive day out at the Ekka, the 10 finalists of the 2023 ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneers state final got the chance to let their hair down and enjoy a few drinks with family and friends at the Regatta Hotel on Wednesday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.