Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Roma saleyards set industry standard

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated August 10 2023 - 9:12am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roma Saleyards manager Daniel Haslop with the ALMA Industry Champion trophy. Picture: Clare Adcock
Roma Saleyards manager Daniel Haslop with the ALMA Industry Champion trophy. Picture: Clare Adcock

The Roma saleyards were awarded the 2023 ALMA Industry Champion Award at the recent ALMA national conference on the Gold Coast, highlighting the exceptional work of the Maranoa Regional Council in establishing the saleyards as one of the region's major attractions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.