City Meets Country to celebrate the Ekka

The City Meets Country event at the Breakfast Creek Hotel jointly hosted by Ray White Rural and Bentleys proved the perfect way to celebrate the Ekka.
In addition to plenty of social lubrication, the capacity crowd was again served delicious strips of Nolan Meats' outstanding rib fillet throughout the fun-filled evening.
Stud cattle judging kicks off on Friday on centre ring at 9am on Friday, following the Rural Press Club of Queensland's annual Ekka breakfast.
Ray White Rural will celebrate 20 years of City Meets Country at the Breakfast Creek in 2024.
